University of Wisconsin awards $7K scholarships to students for vaccinations

Students in the University of Wisconsin system began receiving scholarships this week as part of a program to get students vaccinated.

The University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie announced Thursday five of its students were among 70 students systemwide to get a scholarship as part of the "Vax Up! 70 for 70" campaign.

The students were awarded $7,000 as part of the program. The campaign was put in place to encourage vaccinations in place of a mandate.

As of Thursday, 78 percent of students and 91 percent of faculty members at UW-Stout have been vaccinated.