University of St. Thomas warns students to avoid gatherings before returning to classes

With colleges and universities across the country facing outbreaks as students return to campus, the state health department is pleading for students to be smart. Leaders warn that college plans could very quickly change if kids aren't careful.

"There are lots of different approaches across the country and we again have been guided by CDC and MDH," said Madonna McDermott with the University of St. Thomas.

The University of St. Thomas sent a message to students Wednesday asking students to avoid bars, parties, and other gatherings for two weeks before arriving on campus. The request falls in line with state recommendations asking students to self-isolate for two weeks before heading back for classes.

"They've had a mini two-week quarantine, so their exposure is decreased and therefore have less likelihood they’re going to bring back the virus to their roommates or the folks that they may be residing off-campus or on-campus in residential housing," explained McDermott.

With fears heightened that students on campuses could fuel outbreaks, the Department of Health stressed again how important this is. They are worried that the college-age crowd doesn't take it seriously.

"We don’t want to lose the opportunity for people to have good educational experiences at the expense of some people’s partying," said Dr. Ruth Lynfield.

They point to Notre Dame, where classes moved online after an outbreak, and to the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill which sent students home. Both had barely started their semesters.

St. Olaf College in Northfield welcomed only freshman students to campus this past weekend. Their approach is to test all students on arrival, asking they quarantine in their dorm rooms until results come back and they will test again in a few weeks.

MDH isn't recommending widespread campus testing due to lack of supplies and at St. Thomas, they see it as not a catch-all.

"To do testing, especially PCR testing, it’s a point in time," said McDermott. "It means today you’re negative, or today you’re positive."

But with all the preparations they have done, colleges know they may also need to change plans quickly.

"Been doing that every day since February," said McDermott. "So we’re well-positioned to do that!"