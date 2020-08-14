Minnesota health leaders recommend college students quarantine for 2 weeks before returning to campus

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from FRI 6:59 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County
18
Tornado Warning
from FRI 6:54 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Itasca County
Tornado Watch
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Brown County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wright County
Tornado Warning
until FRI 7:15 PM CDT, Aitkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:45 PM CDT until FRI 7:15 PM CDT, Carver County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:36 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Carlton County, Carver County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mille Lacs County, Pine County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Saint Louis County, Washington County, Barron County, Burnett County, Dunn County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:53 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until THU 3:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:49 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Itasca County, Saint Louis County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:29 PM CDT until FRI 9:30 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:40 PM CDT until SAT 12:09 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:27 AM CDT until WED 9:24 AM CDT, Norman County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:47 PM CDT until FRI 9:45 PM CDT, Itasca County
Flood Warning
from FRI 2:48 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Otter Tail County, Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County

Minnesota health leaders recommend college students quarantine for 2 weeks before returning to campus

By Howard Thompson
Published 
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health is recommending college students who are planning to return to campus for the fall to stay at home for the weeks leading up to the start of classes.

In a COVID-19 update call, Kris Ehresmann with the Department of Health said students should quarantine for 14 days, only interacting with people in their homes, for at least 14 days -- if you have that much time available before college starts.

When on campus, the department is also urging students to take commonsense steps to avoid exposure and spread to others.

Ehresmann urges students to know and follow recommendations from their universities on COVID-19 protocols, like wearing masks. The department is also warning students to avoid large gatherings like crowded bars and house parties.

Instead, officials ask students to limit any gatherings and, when possible, move the gatherings outside while following social distancing guidelines. Ehresmann says these precautions could be the difference to keep your college open for in-person instruction.