Minnesota health leaders recommend college students quarantine for 2 weeks before returning to campus

The Minnesota Department of Health is recommending college students who are planning to return to campus for the fall to stay at home for the weeks leading up to the start of classes.

In a COVID-19 update call, Kris Ehresmann with the Department of Health said students should quarantine for 14 days, only interacting with people in their homes, for at least 14 days -- if you have that much time available before college starts.

When on campus, the department is also urging students to take commonsense steps to avoid exposure and spread to others.

Ehresmann urges students to know and follow recommendations from their universities on COVID-19 protocols, like wearing masks. The department is also warning students to avoid large gatherings like crowded bars and house parties.

Instead, officials ask students to limit any gatherings and, when possible, move the gatherings outside while following social distancing guidelines. Ehresmann says these precautions could be the difference to keep your college open for in-person instruction.