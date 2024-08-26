University of Minnesota starts move-in week on a very hot note

With freshman at the University of Minnesota beginning to move onto campus on Monday, summer is coming to an end. However, Mother Nature does not appear to be on the same page.

"It’s blazing hot, really hot, sweaty hot, melting hot," parent Andy Kawalec said. "It feels like well over 100 [degrees] because it’s humid too."

The usual controlled chaos of 7,000 students moving into dorms in Minneapolis was made more difficult by an excessive heat warning.

"We actually didn’t look at the forecast until yesterday, so we were thinking it was going to be 70 [degrees] and cool," parent Chris Duren said.

By the end of the day, parents carting in rugs, fans, blankets, and wardrobes for their children, were wishing they’d also brought a change of clothes for themselves.

"He’s already sweating through the shirt," Jessica Duren said.

Ultimately, the heat provided the perfect motivation to get the job done sooner.

"[The] rooms are air-conditioned, so it’s kind of a treat to get in," Kawalec finished.