UnitedHealth Group stockholder sues company, claims it 'artificially inflated' prices

Published  May 7, 2025 9:44pm CDT
Lawsuit says UnitedHealth Group misled stockholders

Stockholders are suing UnitedHealth Group over allegations that the company misled them. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni has the full story.

    • Roberto Faller sued the Eden Prairie-based company in federal court, claiming it "artificially inflated" its stock prices.
    • The lawsuit claims UnitedHealth Group concealed the impact that CEO Brian Thompson’s killing had on its business.
    • In a statement Wednesday night, UnitedHealth Group denied any wrongdoing, saying it plans to defend itself "vigorously."

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - In a lawsuit filed in federal court in New York on Wednesday, Roberto Faller claimed UnitedHealth Group defrauded investors when it "artificially inflated" its stock prices. 

Investor files class action lawsuit  

Faller claims the company forecast a stock price of between $28.15 and $28.65 per share one day before UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed. (UnitedHealthcare is the insurance division of UnitedHealth Group.) 

But he said the company would have had to continue using "anti-consumer" tactics such as denying coverage to meet those figures. The lawsuit claims that in the aftermath of Thompson’s death and amid forceful backlash against the company’s practices, UnitedHealth Group abandoned some of the practices that had driven up profits for years. 

UnitedHealth Group denies wrongdoing

In a one-sentence statement on Wednesday night, UnitedHealth Group said: "The company denies any allegations of wrongdoing and intends to defend the matter vigorously."

