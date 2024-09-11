Undecided Wisconsin voters share viewpoints

In a swing state that came down to about 20,000 votes in the last presidential election, every vote in Wisconsin will likely matter again in November.

Voters undecided

In River Falls, Wisconsin, some voters have yet to make up their minds.

"It’s going to be a game-time decision," Andrew Brown told FOX 9. "It’s just one of those things… I’m always undecided. I’m not a registered anything. I think people need to earn it, and frankly, I don’t think either one of them has earned my vote, but we’ll see."

"It could be up until the day of," added Alex Lor.

Around the city, undecided voters listed a range of key issues that they’ll weigh at polling places in November, including the economy, international relations and more.

"To see this country change, more peace," Lor said. "How they’re going to control gun violence. How they’re going to control racism and make it more diverse."

As voters took in the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, the candidates may have been speaking directly to these undecided voters.

How to vote

