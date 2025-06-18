UMN Board of Regents to vote on proposed tuition hike, academic cuts

The Brief The University of Minnesota Board of Regents is scheduled to vote on a proposed budget, including a 6.5% tuition hike and 7% cut in academic programs. If passed, in-state tuition would cost $16,132 per year for graduate students at the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.



The University of Minnesota Board of Regents is set to vote on what could be the biggest tuition hike in more than a decade.

Board of Regents meeting

The backstory:

The U of M Board of Regents is convening for a special meeting on Wednesday where they are expected to vote on the recommended operating and capital improvement budget for the fiscal year 2026.

Included in the proposal is a 6.5% tuition price increase along with a 7% cut to academic programs across the board. The university’s previous budget raised the tuition to between 1.5% and 4.5%.

During a recent public hearing, students and faculty members pushed back against the proposal to increase the tuition price.

What they're saying:

"By increasing tuition at rates far above inflation, while threatening to enact seven percent cuts, the university is showing its disregard for its mission to ensure accessible, world-class education for its undergraduate and graduate students," undergraduate student Henry Rosato said during the hearing.

This latest proposed tuition increase would affect undergraduate students attending both the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses, raising in-state tuition to $16,132 per year, with out-of-state undergraduates paying just over $39,000.

A U of M executive says the proposed budget moves the school in the right direction, but doesn’t eliminate risk. Adding, "our challenges are real, and the decisions we make now must position the university for long-term strength."

Officials say the proposed budget tries to strike a balance between investing in the future against rising costs and cuts in federal funding.

What's next:

The Board of Regents is set to meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.