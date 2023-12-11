U of M study examines how to break down 'forever chemicals'

Researchers believe it's possible to break down PFAS, the substances known as "forever chemicals." A new University of Minnesota study looked at how to do that.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) have been used for decades in products including nonstick pans and fast food packaging. PFAS have earned the nickname "forever chemicals" because they don't break down over time.

PFAS have been increasingly found in the environment, including lakes and rivers across Minnesota. It's a significant concern because PFAS have been linked to cancer. But the price tag for the cleanup is believed to be in the billions.

The new study from the University of Minnesota hopes to identify an enzyme that can break down PFAS. Researchers say the study has laid a foundation for a potential "inexpensive and efficient way."

"Although the element fluorine has always been present on Earth, it was mostly bound up in rocks where living organisms were not exposed to it," writes co-author Lawrence Wackett with the College of Biological Sciences in a provided statement. "Thousands of PFAS chemicals are now manufactured for uses such as drugs, pesticides, and coolants. Researchers have found that they are toxic to humans and animals. Our study has laid a foundation that can make biological breakdown of PFAS in the environment possible in an inexpensive and efficient way."