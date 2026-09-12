Medical cannabis study shows cancer patients report symptom relief

The Brief A new study conducted by Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management found that cancer patients in Minnesota's medical cannabis program reported noticeable improvements in symptoms like nausea, vomiting and appetite loss. The study is one of the largest on record involving cancer patients and medical cannabis treatment, analyzing data from 6,621 patients. Minnesota's medical cannabis program has more than 90,000 registered patients, and enrollment has doubled in recent years.



Patients with cancer enrolled in Minnesota's medical cannabis program are seeing noticeable improvements in symptoms like nausea, vomiting and appetite loss, according to a new study from researchers at the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

Minnesota medical cannabis study results

What we know:

The study reportedly analyzed data from 6,621 patients enrolled in Minnesota's medical cannabis program between July 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2023, making it one of the largest on record involving cancer patients and medical cannabis treatment.

Dig deeper:

Researchers drew on patient self-evaluations, enrollment data, medical cannabis purchases and symptom ratings at the time of each purchase to describe the experiences of patients certified as having cancer by their health care practitioner.

Nearly half — or 47.2% — of all patients with moderate to severe vomiting saw improvement within four months of starting medical cannabis use, according to the study.

Four in 10 patients with moderate to severe nausea at enrollment experienced improvement within four months of their first cannabis purchase. About the same share — 38.2% — of patients with moderate to severe lack of appetite also saw improvement in that same window.

Patient self-evaluations also showed that 40% of cancer patients experiencing moderate to severe anxiety, and 44% experiencing moderate to severe depression at enrollment reported improvement within four months of their first purchase.

Meanwhile, roughly three in 10 cancer patients with moderate to severe pain at enrollment experienced improvement in symptoms.

Big picture view:

Managed by OCM, Minnesota's medical cannabis program has more than 90,000 registered patients who use cannabis to manage symptoms of various diseases, including cancer, epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease, among other conditions.

While most states see a decrease in medical cannabis enrollment after legalizing adult-use cannabis, Minnesota has seen a steady increase in registered patients.

Enrollment in the state's medical cannabis program has doubled since the Minnesota Legislature eliminated patient fees in 2023 and expanded qualifying conditions in 2024.