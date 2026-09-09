Minnesota State Fair assault leaves Oakdale man with broken jaw

The Brief An Oakdale man had his jaw broken in two places after being attacked by a group of teens and young adults at the Minnesota State Fair. Sammy Kimbrough spent two days at Regions Hospital and had reconstructive surgery, leaving him unable to speak with his mouth bandaged shut. State Fair police have an active investigation underway, but no arrests have been made.



An Oakdale man is facing a long road to recovery after a group of teens and young adults attacked him at the Minnesota State Fair, leaving him with a broken jaw, missing teeth and serious trauma.

A night out gone wrong

What we know:

Heather Hoffman says she and her fiancé, Sammy Kimbrough, visit the State Fair several times every year — but after what happened this year, she doubts they will ever go back.

Hoffman says she was at a concert in the Grandstand on Saturday night when Kimbrough was walking with a couple of friends near Carnes Avenue and Nelson Street. He bumped into a young man who was part of a group of eight to 12 teens and young adults. The two exchanged words before the young man punched Kimbrough, knocking him to the ground. Several members of the group then kicked Kimbrough in the head while he was unconscious.

"I feel like we did not go there to have anything like this happen. We came to have a good time and ended in complete nightmare," said Hoffman.

Kimbrough suffered a broken jaw in two places, along with several missing and loose teeth. He spent two days at Regions Hospital, where he underwent reconstructive surgery. His mouth is now bandaged shut, leaving him unable to speak.

"A lot of trauma, a lot of physical, mental, emotional trauma that has came because of this," said Hoffman.

'It's completely changed his life forever'

What they're saying:

Hoffman believes the encounter was not something either side planned for.

"I believe it was just a chance encounter that escalated out of control. Group of young teenagers possibly looking for trouble," said Hoffman.

She says she is left with a mix of emotions as her fiancé recovers.

"I'm angry, I'm exhausted, I am hurt," said Hoffman.

The investigation

What's next:

State Fair police say there is an active investigation underway, but no arrests have been made so far.

Hoffman believes State Fair police have surveillance video of what happened to Kimbrough and hopes it will help identify whoever is responsible.

"Our biggest thing is getting justice for him. He didn't deserve that," said Hoffman.

A couple of fundraisers have been set up to help Kimbrough while he is out of work and recovering. Donate here.