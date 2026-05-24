Two women injured in Minneapolis shooting, no arrests made

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The Brief The Minneapolis Police Department says two women suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday night. Police responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. on the 700 block of Penn Avenue North. No arrests have been made.



Authorities say two women were injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis Sunday night, and no arrests have been made.

Penn Avenue North shooting

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department responded just after 5 p.m. Sunday to the 700 block of Penn Avenue North on multiple ShotSpotter activations and reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they located two women who had suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Police say their preliminary information indicates the two women were outside when the gunfire occurred. Authorities did not say if the women were the intended target.

No arrests made

What we don't know:

Police say no arrests have been made. Authorities are working to determine the events that led up to the shooting.