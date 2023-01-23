Rosedale Mall carjacking spree nets prison sentences for two men

Following a spree of carjackings at the Rosedale Mall in 2022, two men have been sentenced to prison for the offenses.

Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, both plead guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Bell will serve 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Piche was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the announcement.

According to court documents, on Feb. 16, 2022, Piche and Bell followed a victim’s car around the Rosedale Mall parking lot. As they waited for the victim to get out of her car, they then brandished a gun, and demanded her car key – taking her purse, cell phone and wallet in the process.

Investigations later led law enforcement to a location in south Minneapolis where Piche was taken into custody. The stolen vehicle was found a few blocks away from where Piche was arrested.

Previously the Roseville Police Department asked for the public's help identifying them as suspects in two separate carjackings at the Rosedale Center, offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction.



In May 2022, they were apprehended by law enforcement and charged for their involvement.