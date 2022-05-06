2 men federally charged in carjacking at Rosedale Center

article

Two men have been federally charged in an armed carjacking of a woman at the Rosedale Center in February.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday that 48-year-old Leon Kismit Bell is charged with carjacking and 22-year-old Jack Mitchell Piche is charged with aiding and abetting carjacking in the Feb. 16 incident.

Surveillance video shows Bell and Piche walking around the mall parking lot and following a 67-year-old woman's car, waiting for her to park, according to the complaint filed last week.

Once she parked and got out of her car, they approached her. The complaint alleges Bell flashed a gun in his waistband and demanded her keys. The woman gave Bell her purse with her wallet and keys inside, then ran into a nearby restaurant attached to the mall. Someone inside the restaurant then called 911 and reported the incident.

Bell initially ran after the woman, but then fled from the car with Piche, charges said. Shortly after, Bell went back to the car and drove it to pick up Piche, who was several rows away in the parking lot. Then they left the area before police arrived.

Investigators tracked the car traveling south on Interstate 35W, but could not safely follow the car due to its erratic driving conduct, the complaint says. Further investigation identified the two men through surveillance video from the mall and nearby businesses, including a hotel where the men were before the carjacking.

Around two weeks later, officers found Piche and arrested him in south Minneapolis. They also found the woman's car a few blocks away from where he was taken into custody. The complaint says he admitted to participating in the carjacking to police.

Law enforcement located and arrested Bell on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Advertisement

Both men are detained until further court proceedings.