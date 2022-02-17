Roseville Police offer $5K reward to identify mall carjacking suspects

The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in two separate carjackings at the Rosedale Center this week.

Investigators said they believe the suspects were also involved in other incidents throughout the Twin Cities metro area, including carjackings in St. Paul and Little Canada.

Police say they have partnered with local retailers to increase patrol presence and are working with other metro area agencies "to bring those involved to justice."

The police department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction of the suspects involved in the carjackings.

If you have any information about the suspects or the carjackings, contact Detective Brady Martin at 651-792-7269 or brady.martin@cityofroseville.com. Anonymous tips are also accepted.

Monday's carjacking

Police are looking for the suspect, pictured below, in a Feb. 14 carjacking at the Rosedale Center. Authorities say the male suspect approached a woman around 1 p.m. as she exited her vehicle, a silver Dodge Charger, parked in a mall parking lot. He allegedly pulled a pistol from his pocket and pointed it at the victim.

Photo of the suspect in a carjacking around 1 p.m. Monday at the Rosedale Center. (Roseville PD / FOX 9)

Wednesday's carjacking

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say two men approached a woman as she was exiting from her parked vehicle, a white Acura RDX, in a parking lot at the Rosedale Center. One of the suspects held a pistol against her body and told her to give him her keys.

Photo of suspects in a carjacking around 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Rosedale Center. (Roseville PD)

Police said detectives did locate the stolen Acura near I-35W and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis shortly after, but lost sight of the vehicle "due to its erratic and dangerous driving conduct."

Roseville PD's tips to reduce the risk of vehicle thefts and carjackings:

