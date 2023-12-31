Two men rescued after falling in water while fishing on Ann Lake

article

Two brothers who were fishing on Ann Lake had to be rescued Friday night after falling into the water, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.

The two men, aged 59 and 63, pushed a flat-bottom boat onto the lake's ice and pushed their way through thin ice and onto open water to fish, authorities said. On their way back, the men attempted to push the boat back on the ice when they fell into the lake.

According to law enforcement, a man who was outside letting his dog out heard the men cry for help and called 911.

Firefighters from the area responded and rescued the men, who were sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons, but their conditions are unknown, authorities say.

Due to the unseasonably warm weather, there have been multiple ice rescues in Minnesota in the last couple of weeks. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office issued water access restrictions for Upper Red Lake, barring any type of vehicle from going on the ice. The restrictions came after over 100 people had to be rescued from Upper Red Lake after getting stuck on a chunk of ice, marking the fifth ice rescue on the lake in just two weeks.