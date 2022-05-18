Expand / Collapse search
2 killed in crash after fleeing police Tuesday night, according to the Anoka. Co. Sheriff's Office

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Anoka
FOX 9

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two men died in a crash crash in Anoka that occurred after they fled police on Tuesday night, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office says the incident started around 11:37 p.m. when a police officer with the Coon Rapids Police Department attempted to pull over a Buick LaSabre that sped off toward Anoka. 

The Coon Rapids Officer followed the fleeing vehicle for a short distance before stopping the pursuit as the LaSabre entered Anoka. 

The sheriff’s office says about a mile after the Coon Rapids Officer ended the pursuit, the LaSabre crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck near the intersection of Main Street and Ferry Street in Anoka. 

The driver of the LaSabre, identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, also identified as an adult male, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The driver of the Ram suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.