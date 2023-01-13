Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary: 2 men arrested

Law enforcement announced the arrest of two people in connection to the November burglary of the Truffle Hills Chocolates shop in Tonka Bay.

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday saying a 19-year-old man from Shorewood and a 20-year-old man from Minnetonka will be charged after allegedly confessing to burglarizing the chocolate shop right before the holidays.

Truffle Hill Chocolates, affectionately known as the chocolate house by locals, was vandalized and had all of its candies destroyed on Nov. 29, 2022, just before their busiest time of year. The owner Marshall Morehead previously told FOX 9 someone broke into the shop, stole a computer and cash, and sprayed three fire extinguishers everywhere, ruining all of their product.

Due to the chemicals, Morehead said the shop had to throw all of its products away, including 35 trash bags full of chocolate and other ingredients, estimated to be valued at more than $35,000.

Police said the two men believed to be involved were arrested on Dec. 16, 2022, for a different crime of vehicle theft and property damage in Greenwood, which police said was similar to the incident at Truffle Hill.

When investigators spoke to the men a second time, they both allegedly admitted to the burglary of the chocolate shop. Police said suspects will be charged with third-degree burglary.

The shop was forced to close for nearly two weeks due to the damage and reopened on Dec. 9, 2022.