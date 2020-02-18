Twins theme night games for 2020 include First Avenue, 'Friends' Night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins announced the theme night games for the 2020 regular season, including First Avenue Night, Sesame Street Day, Friends Night and more.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Minneapolis music venue First Avenue, the Twins are hosting First Avenue Night on July 28, with a co-branded First Avenue/Twins jersey available to fans.
Another highlight of this season is the first-ever Friends Night, celebrating the hit TV show "Friends." A Friends-themed T.C. bobblehead will be available to fans.
Fans can purchase tickets for 2020 theme night games online or by calling 1-800-33-TWINS. Theme night items are available exclusively with the purchase of a special theme night package. Theme night packages are limited and expected to sell out.
For more information on Twins theme nights, visit twinsbaseball.com/themenights.
FULL LIST:
St. Cloud State University Night – April 17 vs. Detroit
• Co-branded SCSU/Twins Cap
Minnesota United FC Night – April 20 vs. Seattle
• Co-branded United/Twins Beanie
Minnesota Lynx Night – April 24 vs. Boston
• Co-branded Lynx/Twins Beanie
University of Minnesota Day – April 25 vs. Boston
• Co-branded UMN/Twins Cap
Sesame Street Day – April 26 vs. Boston
• Twins Cookie Monster T-Shirt
Star Wars Night – May 4 vs. San Francisco
• Nelson Cruz “BoomSaber” Bobblehead (Note: This item is separate from the Twins/Star Wars T-Shirt gate item, which will be given to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.)
Grateful Dead Tribute Night – May 8 vs. Kansas City
• Grateful Dead-inspired Twins Cap
Scrubs Night – May 18 vs. Baltimore
• Twins-themed Scrub Pants
Margaritaville Day – May 24 vs. Chicago-AL
• Margaritaville-inspired Twins Hawaiian Shirt
SKOL Night – June 1 vs. Tampa Bay
• Co-branded SKOL/Twins Cap
University of St. Thomas Night – June 16 vs. Milwaukee
• Co-branded UST/Twins Cap
North Dakota State University Night, Presented By Alerus – June 18 vs. New York-AL
• Co-branded NDSU/Twins Cap
Wine, Women and Baseball #1 – June 26 vs. Colorado
• Metallic Gold TC Logo Relaxed Cap, and a Pregame Hospitality Event hosted at Loews Minneapolis Hotel
Gustavus Adolphus College Night – July 6 vs. Kansas City
• Co-branded Gustavus/Twins Cap
Pride Night, Presented By Target – July 7 vs. Kansas City
• Twins/Pride Night-themed Jersey with Customizable Personal Pronouns of Choice (benefitting Twins Cities Pride)
University of North Dakota Night, Presented By Alerus – July 9 vs. Toronto
• Co-branded UND/Twins Cap
South Dakota State University Night – July 10 vs. Toronto
• Co-branded SDSU/Twins Cap
Wine, Women and Baseball #2 – July 10 vs. Toronto
• Metallic Gold TC Logo Relaxed Cap, and a Pregame Hospitality Event hosted at Loews Minneapolis Hotel
First Avenue Night – July 28 vs. Los Angeles-NL
• Co-branded First Avenue/Twins Jersey
College of Saint Benedict and St. John’s University Night – August 3 vs. Cleveland
• Co-branded CSB/SJU/Twins Cap
Minnesota State University, Mankato Night – August 4 vs. Cleveland
• Co-branded Minnesota State University, Mankato/Twins Cap
Wine, Women and Baseball #3 – August 21 vs. Detroit
• Metallic Gold TC Logo Relaxed Cap, and a Pregame Hospitality Event hosted at Loews Minneapolis Hotel
Flannel Night – August 21 vs. Detroit
• Twins-themed Flannel Shirt benefitting Pheasants Forever
Cancer Awareness Night – August 31 vs. Cleveland
• Twins Cancer Awareness Caps (10 varieties) benefitting American Cancer Society
Minnesota Wild Night – September 1 vs. Cleveland
• Co-branded Wild/Twins Jersey
Peanuts Night – September 2 vs. Cleveland
• Twins-themed Charlie Brown Bobblehead
Friends Night – September 4 vs. Chicago-AL
• Friends-themed T.C. Bobblehead
Minnesota Timberwolves Night – September 16 vs. Texas
• Co-branded Timberwolves/Twins Cap
Love Your Melon Night – September 17 vs. Texas
• Twins-themed Love Your Melon Beanie
ZubazPalooza – September 18 vs. Detroit
• Twins-themed Zubaz