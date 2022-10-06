Twin Cities metro reaches 'extreme drought' conditions for the first time this year

For the first time this year, the Twin Cities metro has reached "extreme drought" conditions. The lack of rain and moisture can especially be seen in our rivers, lakes and streams.

The falls at Minnehaha Regional Park were not falling on Thursday afternoon, a stark reminder for visitors of the drought blanketing the area.

"Very disappointed! My wife had come here a couple of months ago and she raved about Minnehaha Falls, and now I get here and there is nothing coming over!" said Bob Fox, who is visiting Minnesota from Connecticut.

The impact can also be seen on Lake Minnetonka, which recently measured at its lowest level in 10 years. Unusually low water levels on the Mississippi River are also causing cruise ships and barges to get stuck. All of this comes after the driest September in recorded history in the Twin Cities.

Look outside, and you'll likely see another spot that's felt the effects of the dry conditions: lawns and gardens. In order to prepare for winter and give your grass a head start for next year. Joshua Frilstad of Green Horizons recommends aerating and continuing to water through the fall.

"Trees and shrubs are most important, but the grass does need to have enough water to have a good root system," said Frilstad.

A good soak on trees and bushes every other day should be enough to do the trick.

"They need a good drink, especially going into the fall, so they can retain their moisture and get rid of the leaves in a timely fashion," said Frilstad.

To view Minnesota's current drought conditions, click here.