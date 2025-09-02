Twin Cities mayors want power to put firearm bans in place

The Brief Three mayors will speak at 1 p.m. on Tuesday calling on Minnesota state lawmakers to lift a ban on cities putting gun regulations in effect. The call comes days after the mass shooting at Annunciation Church that left two students dead and 21 others hurt. FOX 9 will carry the 1 p.m. news conference live in the player above.



In the wake of the mass shooting at Annunciation Church, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston will press the legislature on Tuesday to change a state law that prevents cities from putting firearm bans in place.

Calls for change

The backstory:

Minnesota state law prevents cities from putting in effect firearm regulations outside of barring firearms from being fired in the city or putting in place laws that match state bans.

In the wake of the shooting at Annunciation last week, which left two students dead and 21 others hurt, there has been a strong push by advocates in Minneapolis and beyond to bring about new gun regulations. Last week, sources told FOX 9 that Governor Walz was considering a potential special session to deal with gun violence. On Monday, Governor Walz confirmed he would move forward with a special session, saying he would bring forward a package of legislation in the coming days.

What they're saying:

On Monday, during a march in support of the Annunciation victims, Mayor Frey called on state lawmakers to give cities the power to confront gun violence.

"Prayers are not enough. This time needs to be different, we can make sure this time is different," Frey said. "These should not be controversial positions. We’re not talking about your father’s hunting rifle, we’re talking about the ability to reel off 30 rounds without having to reload. The kind of guns that were literally created to pierce armor and kill people. We don’t need those guns in our city."

The mayor continued: "If the state or the feds are either unwilling or unable to get it done, give us in Minneapolis the ability to ban them ourselves."

What's next:

The mayors are expected to speak at 1 p.m. FOX 9 will carry it live in the player above.

Republican leaders want to take on ‘root causes’ of gun violence

The other side:

If the governor were to call a special session in the near future, any changes to gun laws would need some bipartisan support. Last year, the DFL held a slight majority in the Senate but faced split control in the House. Following the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman, Republicans currently hold a majority in the House. Special elections are slated for Hortman's former seat along with two open Senate seats, which will decide control of the Senate.

Gov. Walz admitted that on Tuesday, saying, "I'm going to need some Republicans to break with the orthodoxy and say we need to do something about guns."

In a statement following reports of a possible special session, Republicans said they would support some changes to combat gun violence.

"Republicans are committed to addressing the root causes of violence, supporting safe schools, and increasing access to mental health resources," said Senate Republican leader Mark Johnson. "Calling for a special session without even consulting legislative leaders is not a serious way to begin. This is a partisan stunt from a governor who continues to engage in destructive political rhetoric."

On Tuesday, House Speaker Lisa Demuth again blasted the governor for not consulting with legislative leaders. "As disappointing as it is that the governor is doing this in such an overtly political way, House Republicans stand ready to protect students and schools. I hope we can have a real conversation about all aspects of safety - including things like the school security funding that was denied by the DFL trifecta in 2023 and more funding for desperately needed mental health resources - instead of vague demands for policies that have not stopped gun violence in other states."