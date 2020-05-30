Twin Cities mayors: Vast majority of violent rioters are from out of state

article

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said Saturday that a vast majority of the rioters causing destruction are from out of state. Mayor Carter said all of the people arrested in St. Paul overnight were from out of state.

"This is no longer about protesting, this is about violence," Mayor Frey said. "I want to be clear, the people who are doing this are not Minneapolis residents.”

"We are under assault by people who do not honor our values," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a press conference Saturday. Walz activated the full Minnesota National Guard in response to the riots.

