Twin Cities Marathon plans Oct. 3 in-person race with 4,000 runners

article

Twin Cities Marathon organizers announced plans Tuesday to hold an in-person race with up to 4,000 runners on Oct. 3.

The annual 26.2-mile race, which starts in downtown Minneapolis and finishes at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although many runners still participated virtually.

Twin Cities in Motion said "in-person, reduced-size, COVID-safe" Twin Cities Marathon Weekend races, including the marathon and the TC 10 Mile, will take place Oct. 1-3.

While plans will be modified according to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions in the fall, organizers said participants can expect reduced field sizes, masks requirements, limited spectator access and "reduced touchpoints whenever possible."

Registration for the marathon and other events will open on April 8. Registration for the drawing for TC 10 Mile will open in mid-summer.