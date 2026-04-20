Snoop Dogg announces show at Treasure Island Casino: How to get tickets

The Brief Snoop Dogg will perform at the Treasure Island Amphitheater in Welch, Minnesota on Saturday, September 5, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 24, 2026, starting at 10 a.m. Prices start at $69. Snoop Dogg performed at U.S. Bank Stadium as part of Netflix's Christmas Day stream of the Vikings-Lions game.



Months after performing on Christmas Day at U.S. Bank Stadium during halftime of the Vikings-Lions game on Netflix, Snoop Doggs is now set to return to Minnesota for a show at Treasure Island Resort and Casino.

Snoop Dogg to perform at Treasure Island Amphitheater

What we know:

The concert that was announced on Monday is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, at Treasure Island Amphitheater in Welch.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. through TIcasino.com. Ticket prices range from $69 to $259.

The backstory:

Snoop Dogg has 45 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including "Drop It Like It's Hot," which spent 30 weeks on the chart, including three weeks at number one.

Snoop Dogg has received 16 Grammy Award nominations and is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Local perspective:

Last year, Snoop Dogg performed at U.S. Bank Stadium as part of the Netflix broadcast of the Christmas Day game between the Vikings and Lions.

The night before, he also released a Minnesota-themed Christmas song titled "Christmas in Minnesota" in which he name checks the Target Center, Anthony Edwards, and the state's "10,000 lakes" nickname On New Year's Eve, he also dropped a music video for that track that used footage from his Netflix performance and shots of him outside rock venue First Avenue.