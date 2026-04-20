David Wright gets life in prison in Mariah Samuels murder during emotional hearing

The Brief David Wright was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend Mariah Samuels, who was shot and killed in Minneapolis in September 2025. Wright refused to leave his cell for his original Friday sentencing, delaying the proceedings until Monday and causing additional distress to Samuels' family. Samuels' family and friends delivered emotional statements in court on Monday.



After refusing to leave his cell last week, David Wright finally faced a judge on Monday and was sentenced to life behind bars for the slaying of his former girlfriend Mariah Samuels in Minneapolis last year.

Mariah Samuels killing

Local perspective:

Samuels was shot and killed by Wright in September 2025.

The Minneapolis Police Department has faced scrutiny from the family who have questioned whether they did enough to protect Samuels. Samuels had an order of protection filed against Wright. The family says Minneapolis police failed to act on multiple violations of the order by Wright.

According to advocates, Minneapolis police didn't assign an investigator to Samuels case from August 21 – when Samuels was first assaulted by Wright until Sept. 14 – the day she was murdered.

Big picture view:

Since the murder, Minneapolis police conducted a review of the case and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara directed all officers to be retrained on responding to domestic violence cases.

David Wright convicted in murder case

What we know:

Wright was convicted last week on first-degree murder charges for Samuels killing. He was due to be sentenced on Friday for the slaying.

But, when sentencing came, he refused to leave his cell, to the horror of Samuels' family.

The refusal delayed Wright's sentencing until Monday.

What they're saying:

In court, a judge handed down the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for Wright.

Samuels' family members delivered heart-touching tributes, including her mother.

Mother speaks

She told the court she wouldn't allow Wright to hold "power" over her.

"I will never allow him to have that kind of power over me, where I can't continue to move on in Christ and move on to be a witness and share my testimony to other mothers who are grieving when their children were brutally murdered, taken away unexpectedly," she said. "I forgive you, I forgive him, I forgive him, and I say I love him in Christ."

Other family members and friends spoke of the pain and damage Wright caused.

"David Wright didn't just take away Mariah, he took away a beautiful soul," added Dacaundra "JuJu" Willis, Mariah's friend. "He took away a mother from her two boys... He shattered a whole community of people."

Judge weighs in

The judge issued a rebuke to Wright from the bench.

"You planned her murder, you laid in wait for her, and you shot her to death while she sat helpless in her car," said Judge Mark Kappelhoff, as he handed down the life sentence. "All because she was a strong and confident woman who had decided to end her relationship with you three weeks earlier. She told you ‘no’ and you couldn't accept that."

In court, Wright issued an apology to the family.

"I think about Mariah still every day," Wright said. "Even though I know it might not be accepted, I apologize for my actions."