Minnesota manufactured homes bill of rights: Senate passes, House stalls

The Brief The Minnesota Senate passed a bill of rights to protect manufactured homeowners from losing their homes on Tuesday. The bill limits rent increases and gives residents a chance to buy their communities, but it is stalled in the House due to political disagreements. Residents are frustrated after a key representative withdrew support, leaving their future uncertain.



Minnesotans living in manufactured homes are celebrating a big step forward in the Senate, but the future of their protections is now in doubt.

Minnesota's manufactured homeowners bill of rights

What we know:

The manufactured homes bill of rights passed in the DFL-majority Senate by a vote of 35-32 on Tuesday after a couple of hours of debate.

The bill aims to protect people who own their manufactured homes but rent the land underneath. It would cap rent increases at 3% each year unless property owners can prove their costs, like property taxes and repairs, have gone up by more than that.

Residents would also have the first chance to buy their communities if they go up for sale. The bill passed despite some concerns from Republican senators.

"Where I'm concerned is the fact that this becomes a de facto rent control," said Sen. Eric Pratt, a Republican from Prior Lake.

Many residents say the bill is needed because of steep rent hikes after out-of-state companies bought their parks.

"Since they purchased, my rent has increased from $425 to $700 a month. New people coming in are paying $1,000," said Tami Fry, who lives in Blaine International Village manufactured home park.

The bill’s supporters say it would help keep families in their homes and prevent sudden, unaffordable rent increases.



Some manufactured homeowners were excited by the Senate vote, believing there was bipartisan support in the House as well.

House stalls on bill as residents express frustration

Why you should care:

The bill’s progress hit a wall in the House after a close committee vote.

With seven in favor and six against, the motion did not pass. Residents from Lake Elmo were especially surprised when their Republican representative, Rep. Wayne Johnson, left the meeting before the vote.

"He told us he was supporting the bill until the day of, and then he walked out of the session and refused to vote," said Brey Mafi, who lives in Cimarron Park in Lake Elmo.

When asked why he left, Johnson responded with a single word: "politics."

"This isn't politics to us. This is our homes, this is our lives, this our families," said Mafi.

Rep. Johnson confirmed he left the committee for political reasons and said he understands if his constituents are disappointed.

Many residents are now unsure if their protections will move forward this year, and they worry about what will happen if the bill does not become law.

The backstory:

Living in a manufactured home park means owning your home, but renting the land. For years, many Minnesotans saw only small rent increases, but some say that changed when private equity firms purchased their parks.

Residents have been pushing for new protections as rents have risen sharply.