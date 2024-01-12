Twin Cities lake closes due to unsafe ice conditions ahead of trout fishing opener

Dakota County officials announced a popular fishing lake is temporarily closed to the public due to unsafe ice conditions.

An unseasonably warm winter has caused unsafe ice conditions across much of the state. Holland Lake in Eagan only has about an inch of ice, and given the lake trout opener on Saturday, county officials are closing public access to the lake on Friday until conditions improve.

"Ice is unsafe in much of the state, including in the metro area where there is still open water on some lakes," said Benji Kohn, DNR volunteer mentor program coordinator in a statement. "Other areas, especially in northern Minnesota, have more ice and some ice fishing opportunities there."

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) added that anglers should keep safety in mind during the fishing opener, in which anglers often flock to metro area lakes, and during the upcoming Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend.

From Saturday, Jan. 13, to Monday, Jan. 1, Minnesota residents can fish free if joined by a child 15 years or younger. As conditions are not ideal for ice fishing, the DNR added there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the outdoors, like during Free Park Day on Jan. 15., when all 75 state park and recreation areas won’t require a vehicle permit fee.

For those who choose to venture out, the DNR says the ice is never 100% safe, but there are some guidelines to help minimize the risk. Among them: