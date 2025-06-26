Twin Cities among the best spots to celebrate the Fourth of July: Ranking
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A ranking by Wallethub listed the best cities to celebrate Independence Day, and Minneapolis and St. Paul were among the best.
The ranking:
With Independence Day around the corner, Minnesotans are in a good sport to celebrate the holiday. A study by the finance website WalletHub reviewed the best places to celebrate the Fourth of July to find the right balance of holiday fun and cost.
The Twin Cities came in high, taking No. 4 and 5 on the list, following Las Vegas, New York City and Los Angeles.
Wallethub analyzed 18 factors important to Americans, such as cost, activities and weather. In addition to fourth overall, Minneapolis was second in affordability based on the price of restaurants, hamburgers, alcohol and hotels.
Top 10 best cities to celebrate July 4:
- Las Vegas
- New York City
- Los Angeles
- Minneapolis
- St. Paul
- Seattle
- San Diego
- San Francisco
- Orlando
- Sacramento
