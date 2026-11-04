North St. Paul deaths: Married couple found dead, no other suspects sought

The Brief North St. Paul police say officers found two adults dead inside a home in the 2700 block of 2nd Street North on Nov. 1. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified them as Gregory Darnell Thigpen, 41, and Lisa Louise Thigpen, 37. Police said the couple’s 14-month-old granddaughter was inside the home at the time, was unharmed and later released to family members.



North St. Paul police say a married couple was found dead inside a home on Nov. 1, and investigators are not looking for any suspects.

North St. Paul death investigation

What we know:

North St. Paul police say officers responded on Nov. 1 to a residence in the 2700 block of 2nd Street North, where they found two adults dead inside a residence. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner later identified them as Gregory Darnell Thigpen, 41, and Lisa Louise Thigpen, 37.

Police said the couple’s 14-month-old granddaughter was also inside the home but was not hurt. Out of caution, the child was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was later released to family members.

Police said Gregory Thigpen was found with an apparent gunshot wound, and Lisa Thigpen was found with apparent stab wounds. Based on the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the deaths involved only the married couple.

Medical examiner findings and investigation details

Autopsies have been completed, according to police, but the official results are still pending. The case remains under investigation by the North St. Paul Police Department, with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

What's next:

Police said no additional updates are anticipated. The North St. Paul Police Department also extended condolences to the family and to others affected.