Twin Cities hospitals dealing with spike in RSV cases in children

An early spike in respiratory illnesses, namely RSV, is taking a toll on hospitals across the metro.

"We are hitting what feels like a winter level, but it's only mid-October," said Dr. Marissa Hendrickson, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.

"All of a sudden, our volumes have gone way up, and we are very busy in the emergency room, which is increasing wait times," said Hendrickson, who has had to get creative in recent weeks to find space to treat patients.

"We are sometimes caring for people in the waiting rooms, hallways, wherever we can squeeze them in."

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows both RSV cases and hospitalizations spiking sharply over the last week. RSV can start like a common cold but can be especially dangerous for babies under a year old.

There's currently no vaccine or specific treatment for RSV, so Dr. Frank Rhame, an infectious disease specialist with Allina Health, says families need to do their part to make sure everyone stays healthy.

"Standard stuff like washing your hands, being careful about contact, trying to keep your newborn away from your 5-year-old if your 5-year-old has a snot nose," said Rhame.

Warning signs for parents to look out for include wheezing, coughing or turning blue.

"If a kid just really looks sick, you want to make sure that kid gets evaluated," said Rhame.

Dr. Madeleine Gagnon, a pediatrician and Vice Chief of Staff at Gillette Children's, says things may get busier as the winter season approaches.

"We are also anticipating a busy illness season with a variety of viruses such as influenza, COVID, RSV, parainfluenza, etc. given kids are more active now in the community with school and recreational activities," said Gagnon.