Twin Cities construction crews working to beat the heat

Construction workers are finding ways to beat the heat and avoid being in direct sunlight during this stretch of hot weather.

"Luckily, with the temperatures, we've been able to stay inside and work inside as much as we can," said Aiden Hughes, a carpenter apprentice with Wonderwoman Construction.

Because of the heat, a crew with Wonderwoman Construction took a job demolishing a kitchen this week, allowing the workers to keep their time outside at a minimum.

However, being inside doesn't necessarily mean being "comfortable." On Thursday afternoon, workers with Snappy Construction were 40 feet in the air working on an elevator shaft, trying to keep a steady pace without air conditioning.

"Heat rises. We're up high, so of course, we're hotter up here than we would be on the ground level," said Antron Cooper, the owner of Snappy Construction. "We just push through it. We don't complain about it. We don't cry about it. Whether it's 105 degrees or 25 degrees below zero, we just work through it."

Cooper frequently reminds his employees that the water cooler is their best friend.

"I actually make them hydrate. I make people stop working and be like, ‘Go hydrate. Drink water,’" he said.

As for whether it's easier to work in the heat or during a Minnesota winter, apparently, it depends on who you ask.

"I love the heat. In the heat, you can put a fan on. In the cold, you have layers and layers and layers on," Cooper said.

"I prefer cooler temps," Hughes said. "You can always throw on another sweatshirt. You can't shed layers in the summertime as much. Yeah, winter all the way."