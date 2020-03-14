Twin Cities commercial janitors unanimously approve new contract

Twin Cities commercial janitors have approved a new contract that gives them a $2.20 wage increase, more paid sick days, reduced cost health insurance and the addition of sexual harassment policies in their contracts.

The janitors, part of SEIU Local 26, voted unanimously Saturday to approve the new contract that covers 4,000 of them in the Twin Cities.

Last week, the union reached a tentative agreement after four months of negotiations and a 22-hour bargaining session. The week prior, the janitors went on a 24-hour strike.

The janitors clean MSP Airport and corporate buildings like IDS, Capella Tower, EcoLab, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, United Health Group, Ameriprise and many more.