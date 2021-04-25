Twin Cities area dog groomers overwhelmed, some backed up 10 weeks

article

Twin Cities dog owners having a hard time getting their dogs groomed are not alone as one local company is struggling to find enough groomers to keep up with appointments.

Bubbly Paws in Minneapolis and across the Twin Cities metro area are backed up eight to 10 weeks due to a shortage of groomers.

Groomers everywhere are saying the demand is more than they can handle.

"In 10 years of owning the dog washes, we’ve never stopped accepting new customers and we just stopped accepting new customers," said Keith Miller, of Bubbly Paws.

As a result, Miller is offering a $1,000 signing bonus to new groomers, saying they won’t make a dent in their wait list without more help.

"Normally we put a grooming ad up and we’ll have 10-12 groomers apply," said Miller. "We’ve had one. And our interview is Monday and I hope she is good because she is basically hired."

Miller thinks the increased demand is due to all the people who bought dogs during the pandemic.

While Isaac, a professional groomer, thinks the demand is due to all the people who put off grooming during the shutdown.

Bubbly Paws will keep working through their client list and hope something gives.