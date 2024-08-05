Here's how much apartment space you can get in the Twin Cities for $1,500

article

If you're looking for a large apartment for a decent price, the Twin Cities may not be for you. According to a new report from RentCafe, Minneapolis and St. Paul have some of the smallest apartments for $1,500.

How big of an apartment can you get in St. Paul for $1,500?

While the Twin Cities isn't the worst for apartment space and affordability, it is definitely on the more expensive side, especially for the Midwest.

In St. Paul, $1,500 can get you an average apartment size of 827 square feet.

St. Paul has larger apartments available at this price than Madison, Wisconsin; Chicago; Aurora, Illinois; and Naperville, Illinois, all of which have the smallest apartments for $1,500 in the Midwest. St. Paul is also cheaper than Minneapolis.

In Milwaukee, you can get a slightly bigger apartment at 850 square feet for $1,500.

How big of an apartment can you get in Minneapolis for $1,500?

Minneapolis is on the more expensive side of the Twin Cities for apartments.

For $1,500 in Minneapolis, you can get an apartment with an average size of 694 square feet.

Minneapolis is more affordable than Chicago, but it is less affordable than Madison, Milwaukee, Aurora or Naperville.

How do the Twin Cities compare nationally?

New York City provides the least apartment space for $1,500. In Manhattan, you can get 228 square feet, while Brooklyn offers 300 square feet.

In Boston, you can get a 310-square-foot apartment for $1,500, and in San Fransico, you can get 315 square feet. In Jersey City, New Jersey, $1,500 will get you a 340-square-foot apartment.

On the other hand, in Witchita, Kansas, you can get a 1,390-square-foot apartment, making it the city with the largest apartment space for $1,500.

Nationwide, renters get an average of 729 square feet of space for a monthly rent of $1,500, the report states – which ranked 200 U.S. cities using apartment data from the real estate data firm Yardi Matrix.

Click here for RentCafe's full report.