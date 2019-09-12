‘Try our new BYOB’: Popeyes tells customers they can bring their own bun to make chicken sandwiches

While the Popeyes chicken sandwiches remain on people’s minds, the fried chicken chain offered a solution for those who couldn’t get their hands on the item – bring your own buns.

On Thursday, the chain tweeted a short video that urged customers to BYOB and make their own chicken sandwich until the popular ones come back.

“Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders…” the tweet said.

The fast-food joint appeared to be making fun of itself in the tweet since nothing fancy could be added to the sandwich customers make.

The tweet comes not long after Popeyes announced it was completely out of its chicken sandwiches only two weeks after launching them.

The formula was simple: a buttermilk-battered, hand-breaded chicken filet on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and either mayo or spicy Cajun spread. It was only $3.99.

But once news of the sandwiches hit social media, a frenzy unfurled. The demand became intense as people waited hours in line to get a taste of the fried chicken between buns. The need for the sandwiches caused a quick supply shortage.

“Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now),” Popeyes tweeted on Aug. 27.

It’s unclear when the sandwiches will be back. Until then, Popeyes has to deal with some heavy backlash including people allegedly pulling out a gun at a restaurant over the items being sold out and a man suing because he couldn’t get one.