Troopers investigate deadly crash on I-35W in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
It appears one vehicle has gone off the road into a wall on I-35W near 50th Street. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Troopers have blocked off some southbound lanes on I-35W in Minneapolis as an investigation is underway after a deadly crash Wednesday night.

Minnesota State Patrol reports at least one person has been killed after the crash along I-35W at 50th Street.

Traffic cams show at least one vehicle has crashed into a wall near that location on I-35W.

Further details haven't been released at this time. At least two lanes have been blocked due to the crash.