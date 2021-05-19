Troopers investigate deadly crash on I-35W in Minneapolis

article

Troopers have blocked off some southbound lanes on I-35W in Minneapolis as an investigation is underway after a deadly crash Wednesday night.

Minnesota State Patrol reports at least one person has been killed after the crash along I-35W at 50th Street.

Traffic cams show at least one vehicle has crashed into a wall near that location on I-35W.

Further details haven't been released at this time. At least two lanes have been blocked due to the crash.