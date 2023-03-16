Troopers block Hwy 10 in Ramsey, Minn. after fatal crash

A fatal crash Thursday evening has shut down westbound traffic on Highway 10 in Ramsey, Minnesota.

Troopers responded around 7 p.m. for the crash on Highway 10 at Armstrong Boulevard.

Minnesota State Patrol has not yet confirmed further information on the victims involved in the wreck. Traffic cameras showed a vehicle overturned near the Armstrong overpass.

As of 9 p.m., traffic was being diverted to an off-ramp but drivers are being allowed to re-enter via the exit ramp.