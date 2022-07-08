Tree-trimmer injured when tractor strikes his boom truck

A Minneapolis man was injured while trimming trees when the boom truck he was using was struck by a semi-tractor.

According to police, the man was in a bucket attached to the parked boom truck when a semi-tractor driven by a 59-year-old traveling west on Old Shakopee Road hit the truck.

The 33-year-old was injured and is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-tractor is cooperating with the police. Authorities do not believe impairment was involved.