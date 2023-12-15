Nearly 2 million travel irons recalled due to fire, burn and shock risk

article

Nearly 2 million travel steam irons have been recalled amid the risk of fire, burn, and shock hazards, U.S. consumer safety officials said.

The recall, which involves about 1.75 million Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons, was announced on Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission . About 9,000 additional irons have been recalled in Canada.

The power cord on the recalled iron can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord – posing fire and burn hazards, the CPSC said. The cord damage near the bushing can also lead to exposed copper wires, leading to the risk of shock, the agency added.

The company behind the irons, Vornado Air LLC, of Andover, Kansas, has received a total of 74 reported incidents, including 18 additional reports of the iron’s power cord smoking, sparking, catching fire, or overheating at the power cord, or of the power cord becoming damaged.

Vornado has also received two reports of minor shocks, the CPSC said.

The Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons were at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Vornado.com, Steamfast.com and other websites between January 2009 through September 2023. They ranged in price from $13 to $30.

The most recent iron recall affects model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727. The model numbers are printed on the back of the irons, while "Steamfast" is printed on the white irons.

Recalled Steamfast Iron Models SF-717, SF-720, and SF-727 (Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The CPSC advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled irons and visit the Steamfast or Vornado website to register for the recall and receive a refund or a free replacement iron.

The latest recall follows one issued in April of this year, in which about 275,000 Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons manufactured before March 2017 were recalled.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.