Travel expert warns pilot shortage crisis will get 'bigger and bigger'

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" The Points Guy founder and CEO Brian Kelly warned that the pilot shortage could worsen, leading to more expensive flights ahead of summer.

SPENDING ON US AIR TRAVEL DROPS $1B IN APRIL AS PRICES RISE

A Delta Airlines customer checks in for a flight at San Francisco International Airport on May 12, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Expand

BRIAN KELLY: I think we should all be keeping an eye on the pilot shortage. I think this crisis will become bigger and bigger. We don't have the same amount of recruits coming out of the air force, joining commercial airlines like we used to. It's really expensive to become a pilot. So there, you know, the airlines are scrambling and tons and tons of pilots are retiring. So this could be, you know, another kink to add to it. When they don't have enough pilots, there's less flights, and less flights means more expensive flights.

