Transgender powerlifter’s discrimination lawsuit headed to Minnesota Supreme Court

The Brief The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear a case involving transgender athlete Jaycee Cooper, who sued U.S.A. Powerlifting (USAPL) for denying her the opportunity to compete in the women's division, citing discrimination under the Minnesota Human Rights Act. Lower courts have issued mixed rulings, with a 2023 decision in Cooper's favor partially overturned by the Court of Appeals, prompting this appeal. USAPL defends its decision as necessary for fairness in a strength-dependent sport, while Cooper's legal team disputes the scientific basis of excluding transgender women.



A historical case centered around a transgender athlete will be heard in front of the Minnesota Supreme Court.

This case has been going through lower courts in Minnesota for a few years after a transgender woman sued U.S.A. Powerlifting (USAPL) for denying her from competing in the women’s division.

The Minnesota Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments in the case of a Minnesota-based transgender powerlifter, Jaycee Cooper, who is suing USAPL for denying her entry to compete in the women’s division.

"They rejected her application because she’s transgender," said Jess Braverman, legal director of Gender Justice.

That incident happened in 2018. Braverman said with their help, Cooper sued USAPL in 2021 alleging it violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act.

"Minnesota prohibits discrimination. Full stop. So, under Minnesota law, it is illegal to discriminate against transgender people," said Braverman.

In 2023, a Ramsey County District Court judge agreed with Cooper. Then USAPL appealed, and earlier this year, the Minnesota Court of Appeals partially overturned that ruling.

Cooper then appealed that latest ruling and now the Minnesota Supreme Court will hear the case starting on Tuesday.

"What the Minnesota Court of Appeals said is that Minnesota does prohibit discrimination against transgender people, but that they were not sure whether that’s what happened here. They were not sure whether what USAPL did constitutes discrimination," said Braverman.

USAPL sent a statement on the matter pointing to fairness in a "strength-dependent sport" as one of the reasons for its decision.

"Our goal at USAPL is to create rules and a framework that uphold the principles of fair play, not to exclude anyone" said Larry Maile, President of USAPL in a statement. "To support trans athletes, USAPL created an open MX division in 2021 to serve all gender identities, including transgender and nonbinary members. The organization welcomes trans referees in all competitions, open or otherwise."

Maile added, "Since science shows those who were born biologically male have a profound physical advantage over female-born athletes, our responsibility is to define legitimate categories to fairly place athletes within them."

Cooper’s legal counsel said they do not agree.

"I have yet to see a single study that demonstrates that the only way to ensure fairness in sport is by categorically barring all transgender women from women’s sport," said Braverman.

Arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.