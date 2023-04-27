Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin

A few train cars have derailed into the Mississippi River in Wisconsin, according to authorities.

The incident happened near the Lansing Bridge, between De Soto and Ferryville, Wisconsin, which is about a 3-hour drive (190 miles) from Minneapolis.

There appear to be no fatalities, but the extent of injuries are unknown.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says Wisconsin State Highway 35 from State Highway 171 to State Highway 82 in De Soto is closed. No evacuation is needed.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03), who sits on the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, released the following statement:

"My staff was just made aware of a train derailment in our District south of the Lansing Bridge in Ferryville. We have begun to coordinate with BNSF, FEMA, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the state and national Departments of Transportation, Crawford County officials, and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-2), whose District may also be impacted, to get answers on what occurred.

"My staff is traveling to the site, and Congressman Troy Nehls (TX-22), who Chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Rail, has also made staff available to assist our team. We will continue to monitor the situation and determine next steps."

Few details are available as of this writing. This story is developing and will be updated.