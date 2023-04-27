Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:01 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:30PM
Wisconsin
FOX 9

Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin

Video posted to social media on Thursday shows a few rail cars are in the Mississippi River after it was derailed. This video is courtesy of Carrie Nolan.

DE SOTO, Wis. (FOX 9) - A few train cars have derailed into the Mississippi River in Wisconsin, according to authorities.

The incident happened near the Lansing Bridge, between De Soto and Ferryville, Wisconsin, which is about a 3-hour drive (190 miles) from Minneapolis.

There appear to be no fatalities, but the extent of injuries are unknown. 

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says Wisconsin State Highway 35 from State Highway 171 to State Highway 82 in De Soto is closed. No evacuation is needed.

Image 1 of 4

 

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03), who sits on the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, released the following statement:

"My staff was just made aware of a train derailment in our District south of the Lansing Bridge in Ferryville. We have begun to coordinate with BNSF, FEMA, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the state and national Departments of Transportation, Crawford County officials, and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-2), whose District may also be impacted, to get answers on what occurred.

RELATED: Train derailment in Raymond detailed in NTSB preliminary report

"My staff is traveling to the site, and Congressman Troy Nehls (TX-22), who Chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Rail, has also made staff available to assist our team. We will continue to monitor the situation and determine next steps."

Few details are available as of this writing. This story is developing and will be updated. 