Tractor runs over man in Morrison County, victim airlifted to hospital

A man attempting to get a tractor and trailer unstuck ended up getting run over as the tractor became free on Tuesday.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:14 a.m., police received reports of a man that had been run over at a residence off 85th Avenue in Pike Creek Township.

Officers onsite learned that Albin Oldakowski, 22, of Little Falls, was attempting to get a tractor and trailer unstuck using another tractor and trailer when he became caught under the wheel of the tractor that was being pulled out.

He was transported to St Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance, then airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital by North Air Care.

The extent of his injuries remains unknown.