FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Photos from Anoka vs. Andover

By
Published  July 2, 2025 10:04pm CDT
Town Ball Tour
FOX 9
Town Ball in Anoka: Bucs manager shares team history

Jim Lundeen, who manages the Anoka Bucs, delves into the team's history.

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Anoka Bucs took on Andover Aces at Castle Field on Wednesday as part of FOX 9's Town Ball Tour.

FOX 9 was broadcasting live onsite as we have done for several games at different locations this season.

Photos of the night can be found in the gallery below:

The Anoka Bucs took on the Andover Aces at Castle Field on Wednesday as part of FOX 9's Town Ball Tour. (Nick Longworth)

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

What's next:

Missing the action? Here's the remaining 2025 lineup:

  • July 9: Springfield Tigers vs. Gibbon Reds
  • July 16: Princeton Panthers vs. Hinckley Knights
