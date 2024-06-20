Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:30 PM CDT until TUE 5:30 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
5
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:13 AM CDT until SUN 1:06 PM CDT, Lake County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Lake County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Brown County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County, Pierce County

Tornado confirmed near St. Croix Falls during Tuesday storms

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 20, 2024 8:43pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: More rain ahead

When it rains, it pours. We are looking at more rain to start the weekend. Ian Leonard has your forecast.

(FOX 9) - A tornado caused damage east of St. Croix Falls, Wis. during storms on Tuesday night.

Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado on Thursday, rating it as an EF-1.

The National Weather Service says the tornado had a five-mile path and winds at 90 mph, damaging several homes and farms and breaking or uprooting hundreds of trees.

Reported track of Tuesdays tornado near St. Croix Falls (National Weather Service / Supplied)

There was also downburst damage between Osceola and Dresser, Wis. before the tornado touched down around 9:15 p.m.

A tornado was also reported in northern Minnesota during the storms, reportedly touching down near Cotton, Minn.

Besides the tornadoes, the storms on Tuesday brought heavy rainfall, especially to the north, leading to plenty of flooding.