Tornado confirmed near St. Croix Falls during Tuesday storms

A tornado caused damage east of St. Croix Falls, Wis. during storms on Tuesday night.

Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado on Thursday, rating it as an EF-1.

The National Weather Service says the tornado had a five-mile path and winds at 90 mph, damaging several homes and farms and breaking or uprooting hundreds of trees.

Reported track of Tuesdays tornado near St. Croix Falls (National Weather Service / Supplied)

There was also downburst damage between Osceola and Dresser, Wis. before the tornado touched down around 9:15 p.m.

A tornado was also reported in northern Minnesota during the storms, reportedly touching down near Cotton, Minn.

Besides the tornadoes, the storms on Tuesday brought heavy rainfall, especially to the north, leading to plenty of flooding.