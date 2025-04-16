Topgolf scouts Eden Prairie locations for southwest metro expansion

The Brief Topgolf is eyeing Eden Prairie for its long-planned southwest metro expansion. A recent report names two potential landing spots for the golf entertainment business. The business has also looked in Edina and Minnetonka.



Topgolf is looking to open a new location in the southwest Twin Cities metro, with the company reportedly eyeing properties in Eden Prairie, according to a report.

Topgolf scouts in Eden Prairie

The backstory:

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports that the company is looking at bringing Topgolf to a spot somewhere in the southwest metro. Along with looking at spots in Edina and Minnetonka, the company has also been looking for locations in Eden Prairie. The business report mentions two locations as potential landing spots in Eden Prairie: the closing Danfoss plant on Technology Drive and the former JCPenney at Eden Prairie Center.

The Eden Prairie City Council discussed the potential of Topgolf coming to the city during an April 1 workshop, minutes show. During the meeting, an economic development presentation noted the location would need about 13 acres of space for the golf entertainment venue. Mayor Ron Case said Topgolf could fit at Eden Prairie Center by converting the former JCPenney and its parking lot.

Top Golf in Twin Cities

Local perspective:

There is currently only one Topgolf location in the Twin Cities in Brooklyn Center. Last year, the company broke ground on a second location in Woodbury.

What is Topgolf?:

Topgolf essentially gamifies a driving range, using a golf simulator to allow visitors to play games while driving balls, while enjoying food and drinks.

Bay prices at their Brooklyn Center location run $38 to $61 per hour depending on the time you go.

Eden Prairie is already home to one golf simulator business, X-Golf, in the westside plaza off Flying Cloud Drive at Prairie Center Drive.

Corporate struggles:

One thing that could slow down any Topgolf expansion is slowing business. After seeing a boom post-pandemic, Topgolf sales have dropped, with its owners, golf clubmaker Callaway, considering spinning off the business into its own company, according to a Bloomberg report.