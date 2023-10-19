Top Golf may be opening a second location in Twin Cities metro
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Golfers who don’t feel like making the drive to Brooklyn Center may have another Top Golf location opening up near them.
Top Golf is considering opening a second location in Woodbury. According to Nick Halter from Axios Twin Cities, the spot being considered is the old Hartford campus near the I-494 and I-94 interchange in Woodbury.
Don’t plan on making reservations just yet as Woodbury is still reviewing the development applications.