Top Golf may be opening a second location in Twin Cities metro

By FOX 9 Staff
A developer has submitted plans to open a second Top Golf location in the Twin Cities.

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Golfers who don’t feel like making the drive to Brooklyn Center may have another Top Golf location opening up near them. 

Top Golf is considering opening a second location in Woodbury. According to Nick Halter from Axios Twin Cities, the spot being considered is the old Hartford campus near the I-494 and I-94 interchange in Woodbury. 

Don’t plan on making reservations just yet as Woodbury is still reviewing the development applications.