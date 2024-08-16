JCPenney closes Eden Prairie Center location permanently

article

Nationwide department store JCPenny has closed its doors within the Eden Prairie Center.

What we know

In a statement provided by a company spokesperson to FOX 9, the company said, "We regret to share that the JCPenney store at the Eden Prairie Center will not be reopening its doors."

A fire at the location on April 17, 2024, led to its temporary closure due to water damage from the efforts to put it out.

In the statement, the company said it would be "unable to continue operating in this store location," while noting it was "grateful for its dedicated associates and loyal customers."

Other locations

In June, the company announced it would close locations in Coon Rapids, Maple Grove and Willmar as part of its bankruptcy restructuring.

The department store chain still operates 663 stores across 49 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.