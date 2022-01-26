Tom Brady’s future still up in air despite reports of retirement

article

After much speculation following Tampa Bay’s loss in the playoffs, the future of GOAT, Tom Brady, is still uncertain.

On Saturday afternoon, reports indicted that Brady was retiring after 22 years and seven rings. ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter said sources confirmed the information. Brady's company also tweeted stats about the quarterback indicating retirement, but the tweet has since been deleted.

However, shortly after the news of Brady's retirement broke, reports were made to the contrary, stating that the quarterback had not yet made up his mind about his future in football.

FOX 13 reached out to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for comment and they said they could not confirm Brady's retirement.

Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud says Brady called the Bucs General Manager and said he has not made up his mind about retiring or playing football in 2022.

Brady became the starter at Michigan in 1998 and led the team to two bowl wins during the course of his collegiate career. He was then drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots in 2000. Brady spent 20 seasons with the team -- a run that includes nine Super Bowl appearances, six of those as champion.

In March 2020, he announced he signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a welcomed distraction for local fans that came just days after the pandemic was made official and Florida began closing businesses.

At the time, the legendary quarterback said he was "excited humble, and hungry."

"I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work."

In February 2021, he led the Bucs to victory and made history. The team became the first to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by P Expand

Then, of course, they joined in on the pandemic tradition of having a championship boat parade.

The Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the Bucs ended Tampa Bay’s bid to become the NFL’s first repeat champions since Brady led New England to consecutive titles following the 2003-04 seasons.

In late September, Brady said he planned to play at least one more season, but he indicated several times since then that returning will be a family decision.

Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in many categories, including yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.