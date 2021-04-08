Toddler found in retention pond in medically induced coma

An 18-month-old boy is in a medically induced coma after being found in a retention pond in southern Minnesota, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday at 4:11 p.m. officials responded to the 700 block of Willow Green Court in Stewartville after learning a toddler had fallen into a pond behind the homes.

Investigators learned a woman was babysitting the boy with her own child in the backyard. The woman became distracted and lost sight of the toddler. When she didn't see him outside the home, she called the boy's father, who was already on his way to pick him up.

The father found the boy in the retention pond and began CPR. Officials estimate the toddler was in the water no longer than five minutes.

When paramedics arrived, they took over CPR. An ambulance took the boy to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. The child is in critical condition in a medically induced coma, but officials say there are "strong signs of organ function".

The case remains under investigation.