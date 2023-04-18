Expand / Collapse search
Toddler crawls through White House fence

Published 
Updated 11:41AM
News
Associated Press

WASHINGTON - A toddler on Tuesday earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion.

U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, who are responsible for security at the White House, walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the tot and reunite him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue. Access to the complex was briefly restricted while officers conducted the reunification. Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.

GETTY_WhiteHouse.jpg

The exterior of the White House is seen from outside the security fencing on March 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden delivered remarks virtually this morning at the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast focusing on racial inequality in

Expand

It may be the first successful intrusion onto the complex since the White House fence was doubled in height to roughly 13 feet (3.96-meters) in recent years after a series of security breaches . While taller, the new fence has an additional inch of space between pickets, for a total of 5½ inches (12.7 centimeters) between posts.

Older children have sometimes become stuck in the iconic barrier, which has also been the scene of demonstrations, with protesters chaining themselves to the fence.

The Secret Service did not immediately have comment on the incident.

